Finn Balor Lays Out Challenge to Edge for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Edge and Finn Balor will seemingly go one-on-one at WrestleMania 39 after the former Universal Champion issued a challenge this week.

Balor and Edge have been on opposing sides for over half a year now, after the Rated-R Superstar was ejected from the Judgment Day in mid-2022.

At Extreme Rules last October, Balor got an I-Quit match victory over Edge, who returned at the Royal Rumble last month to eliminate Balor.

WrestleMania 39

On last night’s Raw, Balor was interviewed backstage with the Judgment Day at his side and said he’s not done with Edge.

The first-ever Universal Champion issued the challenge to a match at WrestleMania, which Edge has yet to respond to.

It’s been reported that WWE planned on Edge Vs. Balor at the Royal Rumble but nixed the idea due to Edge’s commitments to the upcoming Percy Jackson series on Disney+.

WWE and Edge felt that with the Hall of Famer not being able to appear on Raw in the run-up to the Royal Rumble, the match would not have received proper booking.

It has been reported that the match in January was scheduled to take place inside Hell in a Cell, but there is no confirmation if this is the plan this time around.

The Judgment Day at WrestleMania

While Edge Vs. Balor has yet to be made official, it is expected to be confirmed for WrestleMania, which will be a busy night for the Judgment Day.

By winning the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley earned herself a match at WrestleMania, and will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair this April.

Though it has not been confirmed, many expect Dominik Mysterio to face his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.