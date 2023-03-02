The Judgment Day to Add New Members after WrestleMania 39

WWE star Finn Balor is apparently planning to make new additions to The Judgement Day faction.

The Judgment Day faction comprises of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest and Finn Balor since last September and they have been one of the mainstays in the programming.

Since Mysterio joined the group, the sinister stable has rarely shown any signs of bringing in additional members. Balor recently discussed the idea of adding more members during the latest edition of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’ It seems that the fans might witness some fresh faces in Balor’s dark stable after the WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event.

Finn Balor could be expanding The Judgement Day

“We are always planning,” he said.” “The Judgment Day are always planning; we’re always plotting, we’re always scheming. I’m always texting with Damian, we have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We’re plotting, we’re figuring things out. And trust me, once we get ‘Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding.”

The Judgement Day was originally created by the WWE Hall of Famer Edge when he portrayed a darker gimmick. He then recruited Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley in order to elevate their position on the roster. However, Edge’s idea backfired when he added Finn Balor to the group. Priest and Ripley turned on ‘The Rated-R Superstar’ ousting him from the group. The latest addition to the heel faction was Dominik Mysterio. He had joined the group after brutally attacking his father Rey Mysterio and Edge.

Finn Balor recently challenged Edge to a match at WrestleMania 39. We are yet to hear what ‘The Rated-R Superstar’ has to say regarding it.

We will have to wait and see what Finn Balor has in store for the fans.