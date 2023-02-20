First Inductee for The WWE Hall Of Fame 2023 Revealed (Report)

It looks like Dave Bautista will get his moment to be honored by WWE for all of his accomplishments and success with the company.

The former WWE World Heavyweight champion had been slated to go in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic nixed that. The Class of 2020 inductees got their ceremony the following year and was paired with the 2021 class as it was pre-taped inside the virtual WWE ThunderDome.

Previous Induction

Bautista decided to pull out of the 2021 ceremony “due to previous obligations.” Just last month, the former WWE star told ComicBook.com that he did not know if he would be inducted this year but was hoping he would.

Wrestling News Premium, WrestlingNews.co’s Patreon account reported today, “the word going around in WWE is that Dave Bautista will be the headliner at this year’s WWE Hall Of Fame.”

Per the report, those they spoke with in the company believe that both sides wanted to hold off on his induction as there wouldn’t be fans in attendance to hear his speech, something he wanted to do in front of fans.

It’s still unclear when they will make the announcement nor who else will be going into the class.