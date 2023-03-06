First Look at John Cena’s Character in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

John Cena joins a star-studded cast for the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” animated movie.

The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film was released today and gives a first look at Cena’s character, Rocksteady, which appears at the 1:12 mark of the trailer.

The movie is slated to be released on August 4th. The film’s synopsis reads as the following:

“In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Rest of the Cast

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

Jackie Chan as Splinter

Ice Cube as Superfly

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Brady Noon as Raphael

Seth Rogen as Bebop

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

The film is directed by Jeff Rowe and written by Brendan O’Brien. It’s produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver. Paramount Pictures distributed the film.