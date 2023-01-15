First Look at WWE 2K23 Video Game Coming During Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE 2K23 news could be on the horizon as fans look forward to seeing what the game developers have in store for them.

WWE 2K22 was an important game in the WWE 2K franchise as it marked a new day for the series that was released in early 2022. News for that game came out at the start of the year. This year, WWE Games is continuing that approach.

Mike Straw of Insider Gaming reports that the game’s reveal is coming on the same day as the WWE Royal Rumble, which is January 28, 2023.

First Details

The report notes the event will have hands-on gameplay available. The gameplay will feature “select” bouts from this year’s showcase mode and a look at a new game mode.

More information will be released as soon as Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The game is reportedly slated for a release at the end of March, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

WWE 2K22 featured the return of GM Mode after similar modes were absent for over a decade. After the disappointment of WWE 2K20 due to several glitches, the franchise took a year off and skipped WWE 2K21.