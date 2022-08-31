First Look at WWE Clash at the Castle Production Setup

WWE Clash at the Castle airs live this Saturday night from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE Clash at the Castle is the company’s first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. The last premium live event held in the UK was SummerSlam 1992.

The crowd is expected to be massive with close to 63,000 tickets already sold. Principality Stadium has a seating capacity listed for the event at 67,580, so there are still tickets available for purchase.

Can @DMcIntyreWWE be the one to vanquish Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns at #WWECastle? @visitwales



WWE Clash at the Castle streams LIVE from @principalitysta this Saturday at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. pic.twitter.com/e4b1IQGJns — WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2022

First Look at the Production Setup For Clash at the Castle

Roman Reigns will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre in the main event. Roman will be celebrating his two-year reign as champion tomorrow night on SmackDown.

The Intercontinental Championship will be defended by Gunther at the premium live event. The Ring General will battle The Celtic Warrior Sheamus with the title on the line. Liv Morgan will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler as well.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will team up with Alexa Bliss & Asuka to face the heel trio of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. Edge and Rey Mysterio will square off against The Judgment Day‘s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle‘s rivalry has gotten personal and they will look to settle it this Saturday at Clash at the Castle.

The Wrestling Outsiders have provided photos and videos of the Clash at the Castle production setup. It appears that the premium live event will feature a massive stage in addition to a WrestleMania-worthy crowd. The jumbotron is shaped to form a castle and you can check out the photos/video of the setup below.

You wanted #WWECastle updates and we have one in the form of a video!



It looks like they are now starting to work on the ramp ? pic.twitter.com/xvtcSyrGaX — The Wrestling Outsiders? (@TWO_Sweeet) August 31, 2022