AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Live Stream (Buy-In)

It’s time for Forbidden Door (see predictions here) and the live stream for the Buy-In is coming at you.

Tonight (June 26), Forbidden Door will take place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In the main event, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete to determine the interim AEW World Champion.

There will also be a four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. It’ll be Jay White putting his gold on the line against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and Adam Cole.

There will be plenty of more action and title matches on the PPV but first, we’ve got the Buy-In.

Featured on the preshow will be the following matches:

Gunn Club (Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn) and Max Caster (with Anthony Bowens) vs. Yuya Uemura and New Japan LA Dojo (Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight)

The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi)

Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee) vs. Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

The live stream for the Buy-In will begin at 7 p.m. ET. You can peep the stream below.

Be sure to check back on the SEScoops homepage for live results and video highlights throughout the Forbidden Door event.