Former AEW Star to Make Return on Upcoming Dynamite

A former name from All Elite Wrestling will make his return to the promotion next week, Tony Khan has confirmed.

2022 saw several names depart the All-Elite promotion, the majority of which having signed three-year deals with the company upon its launch in 2019.

Of course, the biggest loss for AEW last year was Cody Rhodes, who has since become WWE‘s top babyface and possibly the next World Champion.

Stu Grayson

In May of last year, it was announced that Stu Grayson had left AEW, after he and the promotion failed to come to terms over a new deal.

In later reports, it was reported that a difference over money had been a stumbling block in negotiations and that a lack of consistent TV time was also a factor.

While Grayson is no longer under contract, the Dark order alum will make his return to AEW next week as part of a six-man tag-team match.

Grayson will team with Evil Uno and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page to face the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

AEW President announced Grayson’s return on Twitter.

Next Wed 3/15@CanadaLifeCtr

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT



Hangman, Uno + Stu vs

Claudio, Mox + Yuta



In AEW's debut in Winnipeg + first 2023 international event,

Hangman Page & Evil Uno call in Canada's own Stu Grayson to fight the BCC Wednesday night! pic.twitter.com/97rUqAKweB — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 10, 2023

It shouldn’t be too surprising that Grayson is back, as at the time of his release, it was reported that the door had not shut on his return.

Next Week’s Dynamite

The return of Stu Grayson will be just part of a stacked AEW Dynamite, which will be the promotion’s first Dynamite in Winnipeg.

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will face Jeff Jarrett to determine the first AEW International Champion.

New AEW Trios Champions the House of Black will face The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society in title action.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will put her title and her strike on the line against a yet-to-be-named opponent, while AEW World Champion MJF will have his ‘re-Bar Mitzvah.’