Former AEW Tag Champion Confirms Recent Talks With WWE

Frankie Kazarian appeared at last Friday’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view where he revealed that he had signed a long-term deal with the promotion.

Kazarian said in his promo that he requested his release from AEW to join Impact. It was later confirmed that was true.

While speaking with PWInsider, Kaz talked about his decision to join Impact Wrestling.

“I still had two years left on my contract, two years to get rolled over. AEW management contacted me in early December, which was only a few weeks after [Josh Alexander] match. They contacted me 30 days out, which is what they’re supposed to do, and had talked about rolling me over and wanted to get the process going. I basically said, ‘thanks but no thanks.’ I voiced concerns and frustrations and goals and aspirations and had a really good talk with management and left it there.”

Kazarian noted that he was still going to TV events and had a meeting with Megha Parekh, head legal of AEW, at his last AEW show in San Antonio. They had a long talk about why he wanted to leave and bet on himself. He prides himself on doing business the right way and wanted to leave before any feelings of resentment or bitterness.

WWE Talks

He became a free agent on January 1. Kazarian continued on, saying that he spoke to people in WWE prior to signing with Impact

“In the spirit of transparency, I had great talks with the people at WWE. Those talks could not have been better, positive, and more professional. I have nothing but great things to say about everybody in that organization, especially the people I spoke to and texted with.”

Kazarian thought Impact was the best fit for him at this stage of his career and noted he has a great relationship with Scott D’Amore. He also has a history with the promotion and a legacy.

