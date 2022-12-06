Former Bellator Fighter Valerie Loureda Receives WWE Ring Name

Former Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda has received her WWE name.

Loureda announced on Twitter that she’ll go by the name “Lola Vice.” She also changed her Twitter handle to “lolavicewwe.” She tweeted out the following announcement:

“Lola Vice the first Cuban American woman in @WWE history #WWE #NXT #MIAMIVICE.”

After a visit to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this past May, Loureda revealed in June that she’d signed a multi-year contract with WWE. She started training with a group of recruits introduced in August.

Her Background

(via Bellator MMA)

At the time, WWE wrote: “Valerie Loureda is an acclaimed mixed martial artist who previously fought in Bellator, where she compiled a 4-1 record. The 24-year-old Miami, Fla., native has a black belt in Taekwondo and has already made waves in the MMA world for her social media presence. Loureda is also the first Cuban-American to be signed by WWE.”

The former MMA fighter made her in-ring debut as part of a Halloween battle royal at an NXT house show in October, where she dressed up as Lola Bunny, before having her first non-battle royal match at a house show last month.