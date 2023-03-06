Former IMPACT Star Larry D Loses Home In House Fire, Shares GoFundMe

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Larry D shared some unfortunate news Saturday evening.

As revealed via Twitter, Larry D and his family lost their home in a house fire. Luckily, the family, including his dogs and cats, were rescued, but the road to recovery remains long.

“We lost our home to a house fire tonight, everything gone… I’m for the first time at a loss for words and do not know where to start…thankfully our dog an cats were saved and recovered… long road for my wife, our 4 kids and I, I you all, Tia for positive an prayers,” Larry D wrote.

GoFundMe

Following the horrific event, Larry D’s ex-wife, Amanda Caswell, launched a GoFundMe to help the family get back on their feet. Caswell noted that the family is in special need of clothes, furniture, and more assistance in taking care of their four children. The current goal for the fundraiser is $10,000. At the time of this writing, donations have already reached more than half of that goal. Donations to the GoFundMe fundraiser can be placed here.

The description of the GoFundMe reads:

“Hi my name is Amanda Caswell. I started this go fund me page to help my ex-husband Larry Jones and his wife, Paige Jones together we share a 14-year-old daughter and a 12 year old son. Paige has a 15-year-old daughter from a previous relationship and they have a six-year-old daughter together, they’ve just lost their home to a fire. They’ve lost everything and will be starting from scratch. They have no clothes no furniture and no toys for their baby 10,000 isn’t nearly enough but it is enough to get started. Please help me help them rebuild Every little bit will be appreciated. God bless.”

SEScoops would like to send out our best wishes to Larry D and his family during this difficult time.