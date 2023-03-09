Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Announces Engagement

Former Impact Wrestling star Angelina Love and Fodder are tying the knot as man and wife.

Love took to her Twitter account to announce the news as she shared photos of herself sporting an engagement ring alongside the fellow wrestler.

The two have been wrestling on the independent scene and in the NWA. Fodder has only wrestled for two years while Love has been in the wrestling business for 22 years where she has competed in promotions such as TNA Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, Game Changer Wrestling, SHINE Wrestling, and AAA. They signed with the NWA last year.

The Announcement

Love, who is a former six-time TNA Knockout’s Champion, captioned the post that had photos with the following:

“It was so easy to say YES! to this man ? My King, my best friend, my soulmate and David’s Big Cheese ? love you always and forever @LoKeys910.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

Love most recently wrestled on NWA Powerrr on February 12th when she lost to La Rosa Negra. Fodder’s last match happened on this same episode when he beat VHS.