Former Impact Wrestling Star Claims Someone From WWE Blocked Royal Rumble Appearance

ODB had a long and successful career in TNA/Impact Wrestling as she is a four-time Women’s Knockouts Champion and former Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

She has also worked in NWA and AEW in recent years before returning to Impact in 2021. These days, she is focused on her food truck business.

While speaking on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, ODB was asked whether there’s anywhere she wants to work that she hasn’t already, including WWE. This is where she revealed that she got a call for the WWE Royal Rumble, though it didn’t pan out.

ODB Was Nearly in the Royal Rumble?

ODB

“I always wanted to go there. Maybe because you got the Rumble, you know. I did get a call for the Rumble, but it didn’t work out. But that would be cool. I always wanted to drive the food truck into the arena,” ODB said.

She was asked to elaborate. She also didn’t mention what year this would’ve been, but did note that someone high up in WWE blocked it from happening. She replied, “They wanted me, but of course, a person [in] upper… someone turned it down. But I did get a couple calls.”

ODB previously talked about how Triple H encouraged her to sign with TNA Wrestling. She named Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, and the Beautiful People as some of her favorite opponents in the promotion.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription