Former Knockouts Champion Gone From Impact Wrestling

A former Impact Knockouts Champion has left Impact Wrestling and may be competing with another promotion soon.

Wrestling free agency is becoming an interesting topic for fans. Talent that has signed with promotion fans are familiar with is exploring free agency to find a new home. One of the free agents expected to sign with a different wrestling promotion is former New Japan Pro Wrestling star, Jay White. Another potential free agent from All Elite Wrestling is reportedly looking at the free agency market soon.

A new report from PWInsider claims that a former Impact Knockouts Champion has wrapped up with the company and is now a free agent.

Spoiler on Former Knockouts Champion

The report shared that former Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie has left Impact Wrestling and will be with a new promotion.

“Taya Valkyrie has finished up with Impact Wrestling as of their TV tapings in Las Vegas. As we noted at the time, Taya was not signed to Impact, and the word is that she is believed to be signing elsewhere,” said the report.

She is also the current MLW Women’s Featherweight Champion, and she teased a feud with Billie Starkz in a recent episode. If Valkyrie is to sign with a new promotion, she could drop the title soon.

Where Is She Expected To Go?

On the March 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, TBS Champion Jade Cargill issued an open challenge to a Canadian opponent for next week’s episode. It’s worth acknowledging that Valkyrie is Canadian, which makes sense for her to accept the challenge. AEW hasn’t revealed if she is signed with the company. However, based on her history with WWE, AEW seems to be where she could sign, especially if it happens soon.

Where do you think Valkyrie will sign, and are you excited about her becoming a free agent?