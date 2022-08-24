Former NWA President Passes Away

Former NWA president Howard Brody has passed away.

PWInsider has reported that Brody passed shortly after undergoing a quadruple bypass surgery. Brody unfortunately caught an infection after the surgery which eventually led to his passing.

Brody promoted numerous professional wrestling shows throughout the United States, as well as internationally. He was also the head of the Ring Warriors promotion and TV series alongside Hiro Matsuda. Brody also helped nearly bring New Japan Pro Wrestling to Saturday morning TV syndication in the U.S.

Ring Warriors was among the first professional wrestling shows on the internet to be downloaded and viewed. He was also the first professional wrestling promoter to bring pro wrestling to China with MACW in 2003. Brody also helped ECW expand into Florida along with Dory and Marti Funk.

He served as president of NWA from 1996 to 2001, helping bring the brand back from near extinction via an agreement reached with WWF to use their name. The deal also allowed Jeff Jarrett and others to appear as NWA personalities on Monday Night RAW.

Brody helped shape NWA into what it has become today, as it continues to grow, make strides, and create numerous stars in the professional wrestling community.