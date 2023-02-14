Former Tag Champion Teases WWE Return Amid AEW Hiatus

Dax Harwood’s future with AEW remains uncertain at this time, and the FTR member sure wants fans to think that a WWE return is coming.

Harwood joined AEW in 2020 alongside tag partner Cash Wheeler, after exiting WWE just a month earlier.

The Revival signed over their downside guarantees to WWE in order to be released without the standard 90-day non-compete clause.

WWE Return

December 2022 was hardly a great month for FTR, who lost the ROH World Tag Team Championships to the Briscoes, and the AAA Tag Gold to Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, FTR lost the IWGP World Tag Team Titles, and are currently taking a break from all wrestling ventures.

On Instagram, Harwood shared an image from his home, and eagle-eyed followers spotted what appeared to be some WWE paperwork in the bottom-left corner.

On Twitter, Harwood shared the same image but cropped the WWE logo out.

Finally got my hands on @DrinkCazcanes! An Additive free tequila with a rich flavor profile.



I can’t wait to break open this seal! pic.twitter.com/7sPXKcp0pN — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 13, 2023

FTR has stated that their AEW deals will expire this April, but it remains unclear whether this current hiatus will add time to their contracts.

The pairing of Harwood and Cash Wheeler certainly benefited under Triple H‘s tenure as Head of NXT, leaving some to speculate on a return to WWE’s main roster now that the Game is Head of Talent and Creative.

What’s next for FTR?

While a return to AEW or even a return to WWE are two options, FTR’s future may take them outside of the ring, or at least off camera.

Both Harwood and Wheeler have expressed interest in possibly returning to the indies for a limited run away from TV.

Harwood has also said that he and Cash are looking at potential locations for a wrestling school, and they are considering a coffee shop project, as well as real estate ventures.