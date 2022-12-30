Former TNA Commentator Don West Has Passed Away

Mike Tenay informed fans today that Don West passed away after battling lymphoma. He was 59 years old.

West worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2002 to 2012 as the color commentator alongside Tenay. He was also a great salesman and known for his hot deals on the TNA website. He returned to the company in 2017 for the Slammiversary XV pay-per-view event.

West also worked for the Shop at Home Network and had a radio show in Nashville, Tennessee. Tenay tweeted the following:

The Announcement

“Just heard from wife Terri that our brother @DonWestDeals will be spending New Years in heaven. Terri said D-Dub finally had to tap out from his match with lymphoma. We bonded as soon as we met, both as broadcast partners and friends. Years of great moments both on and off camera.”

West first revealed in June 2021 that he had been diagnosed with brain lymphoma. West announced that after eight weeks of chemotherapy and 13 treatments of radiation, his cancer was in remission in September. Unfortunately, in December 2021, it was revealed that he was battling cancer for a second time.

A GoFundMe was previously set up to help West and his family with the medical bills. The wrestling world has already started to react to the news, as seen below:

The NWA is saddened to hear of the passing of legendary wrestling broadcaster Don West. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and the wrestling community. pic.twitter.com/MZsrxCD3yr — NWA (@nwa) December 30, 2022

RIP Don West. Truly devastating news. A great friend and someone who had one of the most infectious personalities I’ve ever known. A true joy to be around all of the time. I cherish the laughs, conversations and fun times we had together. Godspeed my friend. ? — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 30, 2022

Condolences to the friends and family of Don West. RIP — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) December 30, 2022

On behalf of SEScoops, we send our condolences to the Don West family.