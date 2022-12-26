Former World Champion’s Contract with Impact Wrestling Set to Expire

Sami Callihan’s time with Impact Wrestling is seemingly coming to an end with his contract set to expire.

Callihan signed with Impact in 2017 and captured the Impact World Championship in 2019 during Impact’s debut on AXS TV.

Prior to arriving in Impact, Callihan wrestled for Ring of Honor, CZW, Evolve and Dragon Gate, as well as having a three-year stint in WWE as Solomon Crowe.

Leaving Impact

Callihan signed a two-year contract extension in early 2021, which means his deal with the promotion will expire within the next few months.

Sources who spoke to Fightful Select said that the former World Champion hasn’t been given any clarity about his status.

Callihan’s contract situation has caught the interest of “outside promoters” but no specific companies were named in Fightful’s report.

Callihan has remained an integral figure with Impact, main-eventing several Pay-Per-Views.

In addition to working for Impact, Callihan is a successful promoter himself with Pro Wrestling REVOLVER being one of the top indie companies on the planet.

Callihan in Impact

After debuting in 2017, Callihan aligned with Dave and Jake Crist of ‘Ohio Versus Everything,’ and would later unsuccessfully challenge for the X-Division Championship.

In 2018, Callihan would feud with Eddie Edwards and in one of the most gruesome moments of the year, Edwards would suffer a broken nose and broken orbital bone thanks to an errant shot with a baseball bat.

In addition to his reign as Impact World Champion, Callihan is a five-time Impact End of Year award winner, including having 2019’s match of the year against Tessa Blanchard.