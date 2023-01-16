Former WWE Champion Set for Raw 30th Anniversary Show

The latest name has been revealed for the upcoming WWE Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary show as the company looks to load up the episode.

Names previously confirmed for the show include Kane and Sean Waltman. Tatanka noted on his official Facebook that he was invited to the event.

According to Pwinsider.com, Shawn Michaels will appear on the broadcast on January 23 from Philadelphia, PA. It’s unclear what he will be doing on the show or if Triple H and Road Dogg will appear for another DX reunion.

Shawn Michaels’ Raw History

Michaels has ties to the first episode of Raw and was even the first champion to defend a title on the show. It happened on the November 11, 1993, edition when he defeated Max Moon (Paul Diamond) to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

It was revealed last week that Ronda Rousey was removed from the Raw 30th anniversary advertisement from WWE.com. It’s unclear why she was pulled from the event, but she hasn’t been seen on television since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair last month.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, and Austin Theory are advertised to appear.