Former WWE & ECW Star Involved in Tragic Fire Incident

ECW Legend Justin Credible (Peter “PJ” Polaco), along with his family, recently experienced a horrific incident. It has come to light that they were displaced from their apartment following a fire incident earlier this week.

Justin Credible had multiple stints in WWE and ECW, where he accrued several championships. During his time in WWE, Credible won the Hardcore Championship eight times.

In ECW, Credible gained massive success after forming a team with Lance Storm. The duo won the ECW Tag Team Championships on two occasions before Credible got a six-month run as the ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

Justin Credible and family self-evacuated

On Monday, March 6, NBC Connecticut had reported that the fire department rushed to the scene of an apartment building fire after receiving a call around 3:40 p.m. The fire swept through the Bradley Avenue apartments in Waterbury as four families self-evacuated. However, no one was harmed. Due to the damage, seven people were displaced, including Justin Credible and his family.

PWInsider identified Credible (real name Peter “PJ” Polaco) as one of the residents displaced from their apartments. The fire department traced the source of the fire to the second floor of the complex. The blazes spread to the third and fourth floors, in addition to the attic, before responders arrived to put it out and prevent further damage.

In addition to this, PWInsider revealed that Credible and his family resided on the third floor of the building, and evacuated with no injuries. As they await clearance to return to their apartment, they are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No additional information has been released at this time.