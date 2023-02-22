Former WWE/ECW Star Stevie Richards Dealing with Health Issues

Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards has shared that he is dealing with some severe health issues.

On Instagram, Richards shared an image from a medical facility where he is wearing a hospital gown and is using a walker.

In the post, the former wrestler shared the following message:

“The last 4 weeks, especially the last one, have really been something else. We aren’t quite at the finish line yet, but hopefully the road to recovery starts asap. I will be explaining what has happened and documenting my road to recovery on the YouTube channel as well as here. Speaking of the YouTube channel, we have plenty of videos to edit/publish- so there will still be new content as we work through this. Please subscribe to stay updated and for the normal fitness reviews.”

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com added that spinal issues are just part of the problems Richards has been dealing with.

“The word making the rounds is that Richards has been facing a number of issues related to his back/spine that have gotten more and more pronounced in recent weeks.” Mike Johnson.

Stevie Richards

Best known for his time in the original ECW, Richards is a founding member of the Blue World Order, a parody of WCW’s New World Order.

Ironically, Richards would briefly join WCW in 1997, feuding with fellow ECW alum Raven, before returning to the Extreme promotion that same year.

Joining the WWF in 1999, Richards would form the Right to Censor the following year, a take on the Parents Television Council that were trying to get WWF TV off the air.

Following the WWF’s legal win over the PTC, Richards’ group was disbanded, and he would remain with the promotion until 2008.

Post-WWE, Richards has appeared for various indie promotions, as well as Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

We at SEScoops would like to send Richards our very best at this time.