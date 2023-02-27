Former WWE NXT Wrestler Made AEW Debut at Dark Tapings (Photos)

On Sunday, a former WWE NXT wrestler made their AEW debut at the Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
Steph De Lander, formerly known as Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT, was that star as she lost to Marina Shafir.
Before signing with WWE, Pirotta had previously worked for Melbourne City Wrestling and Newcastle Pro Wrestling. In March 2021, she was one of two Australian wrestlers signed by WWE. She was used most notably in a tag team with Indi Hartwell before being released in April 2022.
AEW Dark Spoilers
Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
- Parker Boudreaux defeated Vinny Pacifico
- Peter Avalon defeated Dean Alexander. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Avalon spoke about his match with Chris Jericho coming up.
- Julia Hart defeated Zoey Lynn
- Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Oliver Sawyer, Jay Malachi & Jackson Drake. In a post-match interview with Schiavone, Lethal and Jarrett said they will be the next tag team champions.
- Juice Robinson defeated Leon Ruffin
- Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated The Outrunners
- Riho defeated Diamante
- Leila Grey defeated Kiera Hogan
- Action Andretti defeated Lee Johnson (w/ Cole Karter)
- Sonny Kiss (w/ Jeeves Kay and Slim J) defeated Terry Kidd
- Iron Savages defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi). In a post-match interview with Schiavone, the Savages said they are in the best shapes of their lives and want to put AEW on their backs
- The Renegade Twins defeated Avery Breaux & Mafiosa
- Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. defeated O’Shea Edwards and Moses
- Toni Storm defeated Billie Starkz
- AR Fox defeated Nick Comoroto
- Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata
- Evil Uno defeated Alexander Moss
- Marina Shafir defeated Steph De Lander
- Zack Clayton defeated Schaff
- Top Flight defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey
- Brady Booker defeated Serpentico
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Cole Karter (w/ Lee Johnson). Post match, Johnson attacked Takeshita until Orange Cassidy made the save to send everyone home happy.