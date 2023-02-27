Former WWE NXT Wrestler Made AEW Debut at Dark Tapings (Photos)

On Sunday, a former WWE NXT wrestler made their AEW debut at the Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Steph De Lander, formerly known as Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT, was that star as she lost to Marina Shafir.

Before signing with WWE, Pirotta had previously worked for Melbourne City Wrestling and Newcastle Pro Wrestling. In March 2021, she was one of two Australian wrestlers signed by WWE. She was used most notably in a tag team with Indi Hartwell before being released in April 2022.

AEW Dark Spoilers

