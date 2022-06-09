Former WWE Producer Felt “Chastised” by the Company

One former WWE producer believes the company’s higher-ups were more confrontational than collaborative.

Lance Storm had served as a producer for WWE before being let go due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. He is now back with IMPACT Wrestling as a producer and coach.

He has discussed the biggest difference working behind the scenes for both companies.

During an interview Ariel Helwani (via POST Wrestling), Storm said there’s far less finger-pointing in IMPACT than there is in WWE.

“Again, the experience I had when I worked with IMPACT the first time, it’s like, I liked everybody. I liked the atmosphere.

“There’s a really great team atmosphere and that to me is the real big difference maker that I noticed between when I was in WWE and not to bury WWE, they have their thing and live TV is different but, when you’re sitting on headset in WWE, it feels confrontational.

“And when you’re sitting on headset in IMPACT, it feels collaborative. You’ve got the Director who’s asking, you’ve got Josh [Matthews] who’s doing — but it all feels like we’re all trying our best and if something happens that doesn’t go as perfectly as you want, it feels like we’re all just gonna try to figure out how we can make it better next time.

“Rather than feeling like you’ve been pointed out and chastised for something and it’s just, atmosphere is so much more rewarding when it feels collaborative than confrontational.”