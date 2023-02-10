Former WWE Star Offered Full-Time Deal by AEW

EJ Nduka has some options regarding what he wants to do with his wrestling career.

The former WWE star worked the AEW Dark tapings on January 28 in Orlando, Florida, where he made his debut for the promotion. His loss to Konosuke Takeshita aired this week on Dark.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Nduka was offered a full-time AEW contract after the match. As of this writing, there is no word yet on if Nduka has signed the contract.

MLW aired his match with World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing main event for the MLW Underground premiere on REELZ.

Free Agency

His contract expired last month, but he went forward with finishing up with the promotion at the February 4th tapings. He is still one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions with Calvin Tankman. Their match with Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i of The Samoan SWAT Team is slated to air soon.

According to multiple reports, Nduka also has interest from MLW, WWE, and those in Japan. MLW officials have praised EJ in the past, while the former WWE star previously credited the promotion for giving him a chance when he needed it.

The former NXT star was let go in May 2021 after having been with the company since 2019. He made his MLW debut the following month when his non-compete clause expired.