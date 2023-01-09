Former WWE Star Rumored to be Portraying Uncle Howdy is Backstage at Raw

Fans have wondered who is behind the mysterious Uncle Howdy since the character made his first appearance on WWE television.

Various names have been speculated, from Bo Dallas to Vincent to Cameron Grimes.

As previously reported, WWE has been playing its cards close to its chest with the character as the person behind the costume wears the mask backstage to hide their identity. It looks like fans are one step closer to finding out who is behind the Uncle Howdy mask.

Confirmation?

PWInsider and Fightful Select report that former WWE star Bo Dallas, the brother of Bray Wyatt, is backstage at tonight’s Raw show in Birmingham, Alabama.

On last week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss viciously attacked Bianca Belair during their Raw Women’s Championship match, which led to Belair needing stitches from the attack. WWE has confirmed that Bliss will explain her actions last week on tonight’s show.

With Dallas being present backstage, it would sure seem that Dallas is the man behind the Uncle Howdy mask.

Bray Wyatt is set for his first match since returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble by taking on LA Knight in a Pitch Black match.