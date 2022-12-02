Former NXT Star Returning to WWE After Being Written Off Impact Tonight (Report)

Eric Young is returning to WWE. He was written off of Impact on tonight’s episode on AXS. The 42-year-old won the NXT Tag Team Championships with former WWE star Alexander Wolfe. SAnitY defeated the Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II. SAnitY members Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain were released last year. Nikki Cross is currently on the Raw roster.

According to a new report by PWInsider, the former SAnitY faction leader will be returning to the company. There are currently no details as to Eric’s role with the company, start date, or whether he will be on the main roster or in NXT.

Young was released by WWE in April 2020 in their first wave of COVID-19 releases. Eric returned at Slammiversary 2020 and went on to win the Impact Championship later in the year on the September 1st edition of Impact later that year.

Young appeared to be killed in a vignette featuring fellow Violent By Design member Deaner. The vignette was taped in prison and they were fighting over a shiv. Deaner won and Young shouted at him to “eliminate the sickness!” at the end of the video below.

Eric Young on Vince McMahon Failing as a Leader

Eric Young was interviewed by Chis Van Vliet following his release from WWE and had some harsh words for the former CEO. Young stated Vince failed as a leader because he had nothing for him.