Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman on Showing Another Side Through ‘Everything on the Menu’

Braun Strowman has an appetite for a culinary adventure on his new USA Network series Everything on the Menu. The former WWE superstar takes viewers on tour through eight cities including Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and Tampa. Each destination and establishment featured brings a unique flavor, history, and charm. The “Monster Among Men” not only hopes to shine a light on these places, but show another side of him through these experiences.

“The whole world knows Braun Strowman. They know my character. They know what I’ve done in WWE,” he said. “This is the first time in my life I’ve had a massive platform in USA Network where I get to be Adam Scherr, unscripted the man behind the monster, and really showcase my passion for life, food, and everything in between.”

The concept for the series was born while Strowman was recovering from a neck injury in 2023. He had his neck fused after a freak accident in the ring. This was a sobering reminder of the risks involved being a professional wrestler, but also a chance to think about projects in a different space of entertainment.

“As I’m out recovering, I’m pondering life,” Strowman said. “Whether I’m ever going to be able to wrestle again, lift weights. What am I going to be able to do in life? Something inside of me I know that I have is the ability to put smiles on people’s faces. How can I continue to do that?”

The conversation turned to food. The near 7-foot powerhouse knew he enjoyed a good meal and taking people out to dinner for them to venture out of their comfort zones. He’d often order two or three entrees at places. It got him and his team thinking about a kind of travel show encapsulating all this. They shot a pilot in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, about an hour from his farm, at a place called the Great Outdoors Supper Club. It is home to the iconic 96-ounce prime rib called the Old “96er. “I picked it up and ate it like a loaf of bread,” Strowman recalled.

USA Network bit on the pitch, and the rest is history. Each of the half-hour episodes is broken down into two restaurants the fun-loving giant visits.

“The first restaurant is more the signature dish of the city. All those restaurants were open 30,40,50, 60 years. Getting in there and talking to the owners and chefs and the customers and hearing the lineage of the restaurants. What has gone into the recipes that have kept people coming back 30, 40 years their entire life coming back and eating that,” Strowman explained. “Hearing the stories of the community, the outreach, and everything that keeps these restaurants going. There is such a heartbeat in these cities. Then you take an opportunity and realize you’re eating something that is a piece of American history and has been part of this community for all this time… The second restaurant is a hotspot or up and coming or talked about restaurants. We vetted restaurants that haven’t been featured on programming and showed love and support to those restaurants.”

Strowman finds the show’s blue-collar approach makes the show stand out. Not knowing the foodie terms or official terminology of the process, the everyman learns as the audience does. The former world heavyweight champion also enjoys pulling from his skillset.

“I’ve learned throughout my time with WWE and tools they gave me to go out and do so much other stuff and be articulate and break these stereotypes that follow big people like me around that think we just fee-fi-fo-fum through life and everyone else between….I’m really proud of all this,” Strowman said.

Among the most heartwarming interactions Strowman had was with Virginia Ali. The 91-year-old stands the driving force and heart of Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington D.C.

“You talk about an absolute angel of a human being,” Strowman said. “Within 30 seconds of talking to her, I felt like I’ve known her my whole life. I got to go back behind in the kitchen and get my hands dirty. They showed me the whole process. The fans were shocked seeing me and didn’ t know who I was getting to know who I was. Then the closing with her kissing me on the cheek telling me she felt the lord blessed her with another son. It brought it tear to this big monster’s eye. It was very special.”

One that hits home for the Strowman is Beefy King in Orlando. Early in his WWE journey, Carolina boy recalled moving to Florida with $150 in his pocket and whatever could fit in his Kia Soul. He’d sleep on couches, spare rooms, and even his car to work toward a dream. And the iconic restaurant helped provide the fuel.

“I knew I could go in there and get a sandwich that was good and priced well and fed me well. Another thing that is so special to me,” Strowman said. “During the pandemic them and another special spot in Orlando Jimmy Hula helped me and partnered together. We fed a thousand AdventHealth and Orlando Health employees on the frontlines saving people’s lines during the pandemic and made that a mission I was able to accomplish with them. He added, “They are so special to me. Shannon [Woodrow] and her family. They’re bread is from a bakery. Everything has been the same there for almost 60 years. The smiles, the smells, the hugs every time I go in there. Now after my episode debuts I will have my own sandwich on the menu. They are putting the monster on the menu.”

Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman premiere, October 24, 10/9c, USA Network