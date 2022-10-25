Former WWE Superstar Reacts to AJ Styles Name Dropping Him on RAW

The Judgment Day kicked off this week’s episode of WWE RAW and cut a promo on The OC ahead of their match at Crown Jewel next month.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently returned to the company after two years away. Finn Balor had been trying to recruit AJ Styles to The Judgment Day but The Phenomenal One declined.

The Judgment Day attacked Styles but Gallows and Anderson made the save. WWE has announced that The OC will battle The Judgment Day in a 6-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel.

James Ellsworth Reacts to AJ Styles Referencing Him on WWE RAW

During The Judgment Day’s promo, Dominik Mysterio claimed that he was this generation’s Eddie Guerrero. Dominik picked up a victory over AJ Styles last week after Rhea Ripley interfered.

After the comment by Dominik, The OC interrupted and made their way to the entrance ramp. AJ Styles joked that Dominik is more like this generation’s James Ellsworth. Styles and Ellsworth had a humorous rivalry along with Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) several years ago.

James Ellsworth took to Twitter to upload a video of him spitting out a beer after AJ referenced him on RAW. Ellsworth defeated AJ Styles multiple times on SmackDown in 2016 thanks to interference by Dean Ambrose. He was released from WWE in November 2017.

What the hell AJ say?? #WWERaw .. — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) October 25, 2022

Karl Anderson went on to battle Finn Balor in a singles match to begin RAW. Balor picked up the victory after Rhea interfered in the match again. Rhea also hit Luke Gallows with a Body Slam during the match in an awesome moment.