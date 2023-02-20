Former WWE Superstar Spotted at Elimination Chamber 2023

Last weekend’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event proved to be a hit with fans, and one member of the crowd knew all about being in a WWE ring.

The February 18, event saw WWE return to Montreal, the host of the infamous Montreal Screwjob, in WWE’s first PLE in the city since Breaking Point in September 2009.

The main event saw Montreal’s own Sami Zayn face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but the Canadian became the latest victim of the Tribal Chief.

JTG

An estimated 17,271 fans filled Montreal’s Bell Centre in the hopes of Sami winning the big one, including former WWE Superstar JTG.

On Twitter, the Cryme Tyme alum shared a selfie during Zayn’s entrance, adding that watching WWE live made him feel like a kid again.

I legit felt like a kid last night.#montreal #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/szqdDTzfDv — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) February 19, 2023

Debuting on WWE’s main roster in 2006 alongside the late Shad Gaspard, Cryme Tyme proved to be a hit with fans, though never won Tag Team Gold.

After a surprise release in September 2007, the pair were rehired in March 2008 and feuded with each other briefly upon Shad’s heel turn in 2010.

JTG After WWE

For years, an ongoing joke among wrestling fans was that JTG avoided being released, but the rarely-seen Superstar’s luck ran out on June 12, 2014.

After his release, JTG would reunite with Shad (who had been released years earlier) as Crime Time, changing the name slightly to be legally distinct from WWE.

Following Shad’s tragic passing in 2020, JTG would make appearances for Game Changer Wrestling and VxS Wrestling, before making his NWA debut in June 2021.

In April 2022, JTG made a one-night return to WWE as part of Shad’s posthumous induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as a Warrior Award recipient.