Former WWE Superstar Spotted At Performance Center

Another former WWE Superstar may be on his way back to the world’s top pro wrestling promotion. Biff Busick, formerly known as Oney Lorcan in WWE/NXT, was spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL this week. He’s been working as a guest coach at WWE’s training facility, according to PWInsider. Performance Center as a Guest Coach over the next few days.

Busick signed a developmental deal with the promotion in 2015. He debuted in NXT in 2016 and formed a tag team with former NXT star Danny Burch. He competed in NXT, NXT UK, and on 205 Live during his time as a member of WWE’s active roster.

During WrestleMania 38 weekend, Busick battled AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8. Moxley picked up the victory after connecting with a Deathrider and choking Busick out.

WWE released Busick last year on November 4th. Following his release, the 36-year-old wrestled on the independent scene for several promotions including GCW, PWG, and Beyond Wrestling. In a since-deleted tweet, he announced that he was taking some time away from the ring in July.

Before signing with WWE, Busick trained with Lance Storm and Sho Funaka. He wrestled in Combat Zone Wrestling for three years before joining Evolve.

After working at PWG from 2014 – 2015, he signed with WWE. He wrested as “The Carolina Panther” against The Great Khali on the New Year’s Day episode of SmackDown in 2010.

