Former WWE Star Was Turned Down By AEW

Former WWE and World Tag Team Champion Paul London has said he was turned down by AEW when he offered his services in a behind-the-scenes role.

London is best known for his time in WWE from 2003 to 2008, where he won the WWE Tag Team Titles twice, the World Tag Titles once, and had a brief reign as WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

Speaking on Cafe De Rene With Rene Dupree London recalled trying to get a role with AEW and being quickly turned down.

“Last year, there had been very loose discussions between myself and [AEW], and it was more so like, ‘Hey, I would like to help. If there is a way for me to help from like a coaching standpoint or producer standpoint’,” London explained. “Was shot down like, immediately. Like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. We’ve got enough coaches, got enough agents.”

After leaving WWE, London would later join Lucha Underground and both appeared as a character and worked as a writer for the show.

London’s long-time tag-team partner Brian Kendrick was set to make his AEW debut earlier this year and was scheduled to face Jon Moxley on the February 2, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

Kendrick was pulled from the match due to controversial comments from his past resurfacing, including spreading conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting, the Illuminati, 9/11, and more.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.