Former WWE Women’s Champion Joining Sasha Banks in Japan This Week

In two days, Sasha Banks will make her first wrestling-related appearance since walking out of the WWE back in May 2022.

From the Tokyo Dome in Japan, Banks — real name Mercedes Varnado — will make her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at the company’s biggest event: Wrestle Kingdom. The 17th iteration of the event will begin on January 4, where Banks will make her first appearance with NJPW in a series of dates agreed upon between both parties. The deal finalized in November, including one date with NJPW’s sister company, STARDOM, in April for their All-Star Grand Queendom event.

Sasha Banks left early for her trip to Japan, arriving on December 21, but it appears she won’t be alone for this trip.

Japan Feels The Glow

(Naomi & Sasha Banks)

Banks’ former tag team partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will also be in Japan, according to PWInsider. The report that noted sources in New Japan, “would not confirm they are bringing Naomi in and intimated she was coming of her own accord.”

This information implies Naomi’s presence as a mere act of support for her friend, and fellow former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, with a possibility she is never even seen publicly.

Banks’ departure from WWE was reportedly solidified last summer, despite still being listed on WWE’s official website as an active member of the roster. While Banks’ next moves in professional wrestling look towards work away from WWE, Naomi’s future with the company remains uncertain.

In September, Naomi, as well as Banks, walked the runway in New York Fashion Week. The duo also appeared at the C2E2 event in Chicago under their real name in August, signing autographs and taking photographs with fans amidst meet and greets.