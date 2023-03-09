FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch: ‘We’re Ready to Engage in TV Rights Talks With WWE’

Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of FOX, is ready to engage in talks with WWE regarding their partnership together.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley TMT held a media and telecom conference where Murdoch spoke and was asked about the evolution of the partnership with the wrestling promotion.

That partnership sees FOX air SmackDown every Friday night. It initially included the WWE Backstage show that aired on FS1, but it was canceled.

The Partnership

Murdoch would not describe it as an ‘evolution’ of the partnership but praised WWE for being great partners.

Regarding the potential sale of WWE, he noted that he hopes the new buyers keep the current management team together because they’ve done a great job from his point of view.

“So, I don’t think it’s an evolution of the partnership (between FOX & WWE). I think they’ve been great partners. They’ve been great partners throughout our partnership, our relationship. If they ultimately sell the business, I hope the acquirer, I’m sure they’ll be as good a partner as they’ve been. I hope the management team stays intact because they’ve done a tremendous job. From a rights point of view, we’re focused on their rights renewal. We’re ready. We haven’t engaged with them on the rights yet. We’re ready to engage with them when they ask, when they’re ready. But ultimately, our appetite for a renewal depends on what happens with the rest of our sports portfolio.”

FOX’s deal for SmackDown expires next year, but negotiations are expected to start later this year.

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription