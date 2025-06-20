ECW Icon Francine Shares Health Scare After Mass Is Found In Breast

Francine wowed and tantalized fans for years as part of ECW and later as part of WWE but she’s now facing a serious issue outside of the ring. On her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine shared that a recent check-up revealed a mass on her left breast.

“Mammogram came back clear, nothing showing really but the ultrasound picked up a mass in my left breast and it’s on the smaller side right now. But, they are concerned.”

This isn’t Francine’s first time dealing with a health issue like this. On the podcast, she shared that at 21, she had a similar concern with the same breast, resulting in a painful ordeal.

“I just remember them sticking this huge needle into my boob and extracting five to six vials of fluid to test to see if it was cancer and it wasn’t.”

Now, Francine is facing another serious situation. Despite these concerns, Francine is trying to remain positive and believes the reaction by doctors so far bodes well.

“if it was something that they were like, ‘Holy crap, we have to get this girl in here right away,’ they would’ve done that. So the fact that they gave me an appointment that’s a few weeks away makes me feel a little bit better.“

Francine is trying to remain positive despite the circumstances, and revealed that her mother recently overcame breast cancer. We at SEScoops would like to send our best wishes to Francine at this time.