Freddie Prinze Jr. Planned to Build New Promotion Around Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross

Actor and screenwriter Freddie Prinze Jr. has been working on the formation of his own wrestling promotion for some time now.

On a recent episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the Scooby-Doo star shed some light on a feud he had in mind for his promotion. At the top of the card, Prinze Jr. wanted Karrion Kross vs. Bray Wyatt. The angle would’ve also included Kross’ wife Scarlett and Wyatt’s real-life brother Bo Dallas.

Perhaps most curious of all was the manner in which Prinze Jr. wanted to use Bo Dallas. Instead of being a standard, active professional wrestler, Dallas would’ve essentially been a figment of Wyatt’s personality. It would’ve lent an almost supernatural vibe to Wyatt in his feud with Kross. Interestingly, the Hollywood star would’ve booked Kross as a babyface, something he’s rarely played in his professional wrestling career.

Ultimately, though, the feud had to be cancelled when Kross made his surprise return to WWE last year. At that point, Prinze Jr. considered booking ‘The Eater of Worlds’ as a babyface before he too returned to WWE.

Karrion Kross Reportedly Has Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Blessing To Use The Angle In The Future

On the same podcast episode, Prinze Jr. revealed that Karrion Kross knows the full story that was planned out for his and Bray Wyatt’s feud.

Despite both me ultimately backing out to rejoin WWE, the podcast host is happy for Kross to use the angle down the road if he wants to. The former White Rabbit in Lucha Underground plays a devilish heel in WWE managed by Scarlett. His return and subsequent feud with Drew McIntyre in 2022 drew a polarized response from audiences.

Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, returned to much fanfare at Extreme Rules 2022. Since then, he’s engaged in a complex, slow-burning feud with LA Knight. The angle appears set to climax at the Royal Rumble when the two finally wrestle.

While both stars are on the SmackDown roster at the moment, an angle between them seems unlikely for now. Bo Dallas, meanwhile, has not been seen on WWE TV in a long time. Rumors are currently swirling that he will turn out to be the Uncle Howdy character later this year.