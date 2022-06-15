Frustration Looms Over AEW Star’s Usage

There is frustration brewing over the booking of one AEW star.

AEW’s success has been quite impressive considering the company has only been around since 2019. Tony Khan has been able to score a TV deal with WarnerMedia and figures to be in for a massive broadcast deal once it’s time to renew.

Just as is the case with any other company, AEW does have its faults. Fans and experts have criticized the promotion for signing so much talent that many of them are off TV for weeks and only return in random spots.

It has left one Hall of Famer frustrated.

Jake Roberts Not Happy With Lance Archer’s Booking

Jake Roberts, a wrestling legend who currently manages Lance Archer, had some things to say on a recent edition of the DDP Snake Pit.

Jake “The Snake” expressed frustration over how AEW has been using Archer.

“It is so frustrating for me to see Lance in the spot that he is in. He’s such a phenomenal athlete, he’s in such great shape, he’s got an unbelievable look. The only thing Lance doesn’t do really well is talk and that’s why they brought me.”

Archer has more often been seen on AEW Dark and when he has appeared on AEW TV, he’s been used to put others over. He did have a title match against Hangman Page but the booking just seemed random as AEW didn’t do much to build him up before he attacked Hangman to set up the match.

It’s a far cry from the promo Sting cut on Archer and Roberts back in 2021. Sting told Archer on an episode of Dynamite that he thinks he has what it takes to win the AEW World Championship.

It had been reported by Voices of Wrestling that there are some other stars in AEW that aren’t happy with how they’ve been used.

Archer will be able to show off more of what he can do soon as he’s been announced for this year’s NJPW G1 Climax.

