Update on FTR’s AEW Contracts Following Revolution Return

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) made a triumphant return to All Elite Wrestling at Sunday night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

This marks the team’s first appearance in AEW since they dropped the World Tag-Team Championships to The Gunns at Holiday Bash in December 2022. Amid speculation about the team’s future, fans have been wondering about their futures. Their contracts are set to expire in April and the hiatus has some people questioning if they’re on their way out of Tony Khan‘s promotion.

The belief amongst AEW talent is that FTR have long-term deals, according to a new report from PWInsider. The hiatus and FTR’s public comments about ‘evaluating their futures’ were part of a storyline to build interest in their eventual returns.

FTR & Tony Khan on their AEW Contracts

AEW President Tony Khan has spoken publicly about FTR’s contractual status. Back in January, he appeared on the In the Kliq podcast and stated, “I think, for [FTR], we want to see them back in AEW and want to see them heal up and come back at 100%. We’re really looking forward to that, hopefully. I think they’re a great team, and we’d love to have them back.”

Dax Harwood had said on his podcast in January that their contracts were up in April, noting:

“That’s my news; we’re going to be away for a little while. I’m not sure exactly how long we’ll be away. It may be all the way up until the end of our contract. I don’t know yet; contract is up in April. I’m not exactly sure on the exact date, our gimmick attorney would know that. But it will be somewhere in the beginning of April.”

As it seems, FTR are on a mission to reclaim the tag-team golds. The Gunns successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships against three separate teams. The teams involved were The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster), Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, and Orange Cassidy & Danhausen.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler attacked The Gunns as the champs spoke to Renee Paquette post-match. The Top Guys issued a statement with the assault, seemingly challenging for the belts.