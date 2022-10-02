FTR to Team With Steamboat at Return Of The Dragon

Big-Time Wrestling has announced that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will make his hugely anticipated return to the ring by teaming up with current triple tag team champions FTR at Return of the Dragon.

They will be facing “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. They will be accompanied to the ring by “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson at the historic Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday, November 27th.

This will be the first time Steamboat will be stepping between the ropes in twelve years after a short renaissance between 2009 and 2010 after stealing the show against Chris Jericho at WrestleMania XXV His last match was at an FCW house show teaming with his son Richie Steamboat against Trent Baretta and Caylen Croft.

Also on the card is former RoH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes who will take on the legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Express in what is billed as “R’N’R’s last match at the Dorton Arena ever!”

Dorton Arena is steeped in wrestling tradition, with Jim Crockett Promotions holding regular shows from 1963 until WCW last visited in December 1993. Located on the North Carolina Fairgrounds, the unique building famously was the venue where Roddy Piper defeated Ric Flair for his first of three reigns of the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship.