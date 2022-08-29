“Furthest Thing From a Game Changer” – Jim Cornette on Former NXT Champion Returning to WWE

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE this past Monday on RAW after leaving the promotion nine months ago.

He arrived during the show’s final hour and got a terrific reaction from the crowd in Toronto, Canada. Johnny said he decided to return to WWE because it is the only place he can become Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, WWE Champion, and perform at WrestleMania.

Money in the Bank winner Theory interrupted and mocked Gargano. Theory suggested that Johnny be his errand boy on the main roster. Johnny opted to deliver a Superkick to Theory’s face instead and left him laying in the ring to end the segment.

The former NXT Champion’s return was kept a secret from talent until just a few minutes before his entrance at the Scotiabank Arena. WWE reportedly felt they had a good chance of re-signing Johnny after Triple H took over as Head of Creative.

Jim Cornette on Johnny’s Return to WWE

On the latest edition of Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru, he discussed Johnny’s return to the promotion. Cornette has never been a fan of Gargano’s, often citing his lack of facial expressions in the ring.

He noted that while there are certain fans that will be excited about Johnny’s return because of his in-ring skill, overall the 35-year-old does not represent a game changer for WWE.

“Obviously, this is the furthest thing from a game changer in any wrestling war that Johnny Gargano… has returned to entertain us with his generic build, his diminutive body, his pale complexion, his undemonstrative face, and his general overall silly demeanor.”

Cornette also believes that Theory should be playing a more important role on the show after winning the Money in the Bank contract at the premium live event on July 2nd.

“Theory needs to be in the mix with top guys in order not only to learn the style of working that the top guys there, but also to be brought up in the people’s eyes, the fans’ eyes. As he’s an upper echelon guy to mix with the top talent. Instead of here’s this guy who just came back after his glorious run in NXT a year and after his wife just had a baby.”

