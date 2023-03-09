Gable Steveson Calls Return to the Olympics “The Top of My List”

Gable Steveson‘s career in WWE will likely face another delay given the young Superstar’s plans to return to the Olympics.

In 2021, weeks after winning Gold in Tokyo, Steveson signed with WWE putting rumors to bed that he could join the NFL, UFC, or even AEW.

That same year, Steveson was drafted to Monday Night Raw, making him the first person in history to be drafted before having a professional match.

The Olympics

Steveson has been with WWE for close to two years, but he is yet to wrestle a match for the promotion.

In an interview with MMAFighting.com, Steveson said that he plans on competing at the Summer Games in Paris, France next year.

“I’m 22 and next year I’ll be 23 at the Olympic games. It’s definitely a blessing to be able to call yourself an Olympic gold medalist and to be able to have the WWE fans recognize you with that, but in my eyes, there’s always a next and there’s always a bigger show to accomplish. WWE is another show to accomplish, but being a two-time Olympic gold medalist is also on the top of my list.” Gable Steveson.

It has been reported that WWE intended to ‘fast track’ Steveson to the main roster, but he has not shown the level of progress in training that was expected of him.

Steveson’s one and only offensive maneuver in WWE came at WrestleMania 38, when he suplexed (fellow Olympian) Chad Gable.

Debut

If Steveson goes ahead with plans to wrestle in Paris, then it’s unlikely he will be wrestling for WWE before then, and risk an injury.

That doesn’t mean that Steveson could not show up on WWE TV, and in the interview, said he feels he is close to being on programming.

“It will be coming really, really soon. And when I mean really, really soon, probably after [WrestleMania] or just a little bit after that.” Gable Steveson.

There are currently no reports that reveal if WWE has plans for Steveson to be used on-screen in any capacity anytime soon.

