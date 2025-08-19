Ex-WWE Star Gable Steveson Set For MMA Debut

WWE had high hopes for Gable Steveson, that ultimately didn’t pan out for the Olympic Gold Medalist. Now, Steveson’s next move has been confirmed as he is stepping into the world of MMA. On X, MMA promotion LFA announced that Steveson has signed with the company. Not only that, but the former WWE Superstar will make his fighting debut at their LFA 217 event on September 12.

Welcome to the #LFANation ?

Congratulations to top prospect @gablesteveson1 on officially signing with the #LFA



We’re excited to have you on board ?? pic.twitter.com/lEcjaL0Die — LFA (@LFAfighting) August 19, 2025

Steveson signed with WWE in 2021 mere weeks after capturing Olympic Gold in Tokyo, Japan. Despite high expectations and comparisons to Kurt Angle, Steveson would only have one televised match during his WWE tenure. The match, an NXT showdown with Baron Corbin, would end in a double count-out, and Steveson’s remaining matches would take place off TV.

After being cut from WWE in 2024, Steveson tried his hand in Football and would sign with the Buffalo Bills. Steveson’s career with the Bills would also fizzle out without notoiety. Now, the Olympian is hoping that the third time’s the charm and that MMA proves to be where he belonged all along.

