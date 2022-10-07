Gable Steveson Returns to WWE Performance Center After Heart Procedure

Olympic Gold medalist Gable Steveson underwent a heart procedure last month but is now training full-time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

According to ESPN, Steveson underwent an ablation on his heart to treat WPW (Wolff-Parkinson-White) syndrome. The prospect told the media outlet that the health issue was discovered last year before he traveled to Tokyo for the Olympics. However, he didn’t undergo the procedure until WWE’s medical staff advised him through the process. This included the recommendation of top cardiologists to treat his condition.

Gable Steveson Back Training

Gable Steveson on Raw

The process spanned many months, which delayed Steveson’s start at training full-time for his wrestling career.

ESPN noted, “WPW is a rare congenital heart defect, present at birth, in which an extra electrical pathway causes a rapid heartbeat. An ablation is a procedure that uses small burns or freezes to cause scarring on the inside of the heart to help break up the electrical signals and maintain a normal heart rhythm.”

Steveson, who is the brother of WWE NXT star Damon Kemp, said he’s excited to get his WWE journey started as he hopes to compete on the main roster in the near future. In October 2021, Steveson was drafted to Raw and made a few special appearances.

Steveson is currently working under the legendary Fit Finlay at the Performance Center. WWE previously set up a remote training facility for him near the University of Minnesota last year so that he could pursue a second NCAA championship.

Steveson said he’s 100% committed to becoming the next big thing in WWE.