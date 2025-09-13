WWE Alum Gable Steveson Dominates MMA Debut With First-Round Win

Olympic Gold Medalist and former WWE Superstar Gable Steveson may have finally found his place after dominating his MMA debut with a first-round victory. Steveson defeated Braden Peterson to go 1-0 in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. Steveson’s debut was part of LFA 217 and aired on UFC Fight Pass.

Gable Steveson MAULS Braden Peterson in the first round of his MMA debut.



WHAT A START TO HIS CAREER ? #LFA217 @LFAfighting pic.twitter.com/cN1zffVCU3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2025

The win was much-needed for Steveson who has had a shaky handful of years following his Olympic Gold Medal win at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games. That same year, Steveson signed with WWE and despite much hype, the Olympian failed to deliver in the ring. His only televised match was a double count-out draw in 2023 before he was released the following year.

Post-WWE, Steveson signed with the Buffalo Bills, though his time ias a football player also fizzled out without much to show. In March of this year, Steveson returned to wrestling in the NCAA, only to lose what was dubbed ‘the biggest upset in history’ to Wyatt Hendrickson.

Now, Steveson has won his MMA debut, and questions remain as to what his next fight will look like. Was this win a return to form for the Olympic Champion, or beginner’s luck? Time will tell…

