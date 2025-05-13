Gail Kim To Officiate NWA Women’s Title Match At Crockett Cup

Gail Kim will step into the role of special guest referee for the NWA World Women’s Championship match between reigning champion Kenzie Paige and WWE’s Natalya. The NWA made the announcement via social media on Tuesday, May 13, ahead of their Crockett Cup event this Saturday, May 17th, at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

NWA President William Patrick Corgan explained the decision in a statement, citing the heated rivalry between Paige and Natalya. “As the person who booked this very special match-up… and given the bad blood between the two stars… I’ve come to a very important conclusion: which is that the officiating of this match must be handled in a very particular way,” Corgan stated.

He noted the need for an impartial and respected official: “I am concerned about… ensuring that we in the National Wrestling Alliance will have a clear and just result. Therefore, I’ve named Gail Kim as the special guest referee… for I know well Ms. Kim’s impeccable and unimpeachable integrity in the sport of professional wrestling.” Corgan added with, “May the best lady win.”

Kim was previously announced for an autograph signing at the Crockett Cup. Her new role adds further intrigue to the already anticipated championship clash, promising a firm hand to control the action.