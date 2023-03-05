Game Changer Wrestling: Holy Smokes Results

Game Changer Wrestling will hold its event Holy Smokes on March 4 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
GCW: Holy Smokes featured Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita defending her title against Kasey Kirk. Her last successful title defense was against Ciclope at GCW Fight Club on Sep. 10, 2022. Another match on the card will have Hijo Del Vikingo take on Alex Zayne.
The event will stream live on FITE for their subscription service, FITE+, for free. Fans wanting to watch the card and other GCW events must pay 7.99 to subscribe. The promotion will hold another live event on March 5 for FITE+ members.
If you would like more results for this week’s events in wrestling, please check back on our results section. Check here for live results for GCW: Holy Smokes, as we will have updates.
GCW: Holy Smokes Results
- Gringo Loco def. Carlos Romo, Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, Alec Price & Grim Reefer in a 6-Way Scramble Match
- (C) Jordan Oliver def. Alex Coughlin- JCW Championship Match
- Blake Christian vs. Akira
- Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch
- Maki Itoh vs. LuFisto
- Joey Janela vs. Veny
- Effy vs. Slade
- Hijo Del Vikingo vs Alex Zayne
- (C) Los Macizos(Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. SAT(Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo)- GCW Tag Team Championship Match
- (C) Rina Yamashita vs. Kasey Kirk- GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match