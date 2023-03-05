Game Changer Wrestling: Holy Smokes Results

Game Changer Wrestling will hold its event Holy Smokes on March 4 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

GCW: Holy Smokes featured Ultraviolent Champion Rina Yamashita defending her title against Kasey Kirk. Her last successful title defense was against Ciclope at GCW Fight Club on Sep. 10, 2022. Another match on the card will have Hijo Del Vikingo take on Alex Zayne.

The event will stream live on FITE for their subscription service, FITE+, for free. Fans wanting to watch the card and other GCW events must pay 7.99 to subscribe. The promotion will hold another live event on March 5 for FITE+ members.

PARKER v JWM

YAMASHITA v KIRK

VENY v JOEY

BLAKE v AKIRA

VIKINGO v ZAYNE

MACIZOS v SAT

EFFY v SLADE

JORDAN v COUGHLIN

MAKI v LUFISTO



