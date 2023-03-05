Game Changer Wrestling: Ransom Results

Game Changer Wrestling will hold its event, Ransom, on March 5 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The card will feature a steel cage match between Allie Katch and Charles Manson. They have been in a feud for several months, and this match could be the final confrontation. GCW: Ransom will also have the promotion’s debut of The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley), who will challenge Los Macizos(Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) for the GCW Tag Team Championship.

The event will go live on FITE for their subscription service, FITE+, for free. Fans wanting to watch the card must pay $7.99 to subscribe. Yesterday, GCW had their event GCW: Holy Smokes, which is available on video on demand for subscribers.

Check back here to catch the live results updates.

*TODAY – 4PM!*



ALLIE KATCH and CHARLES MASON settle the score inside a Steel Cage at #GCWRansom!



Plus:

Bailey v Parker

Macizos v MCMG

Jordan v Blake

Maki/Rina/Veny v Wreck/Billie/Janai

Masha v JWM

Joey v Kirk

+more



Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+



Tix:https://t.co/jGyIzhy8HT pic.twitter.com/c7rmdPvr1v — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 5, 2023

GCW: Ransom Results