Game Changer Wrestling: Ransom Results

Game Changer Wrestling will hold its event, Ransom, on March 5 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The card will feature a steel cage match between Allie Katch and Charles Manson. They have been in a feud for several months, and this match could be the final confrontation. GCW: Ransom will also have the promotion’s debut of The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley), who will challenge Los Macizos(Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) for the GCW Tag Team Championship.
The event will go live on FITE for their subscription service, FITE+, for free. Fans wanting to watch the card must pay $7.99 to subscribe. Yesterday, GCW had their event GCW: Holy Smokes, which is available on video on demand for subscribers.
GCW: Ransom Results
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Shane Mercer
- Masha Slamovich vs. John Wayne Murdoch
- Rina Yamashita, Maki Itoh & Veny vs. Sawyer Wreck, Billie Starks & Janai Kai
- (C) Jordan Oliver vs. Blake Christian- JCW Championship Match
- (C) Joey Janela vs. Brandon Kirk- GCW Extreme Championship
- (C) Los Macizos(Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)
- Allie Katch vs. Charles Manson- Steel Cage Match