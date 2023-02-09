GCW Announces First 2023 Indie HOF Inductee

GCW‘s The Collective 2023 is back again from March 30-April 2. There will be a total of 10 shows, including the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame to close the weekend.

Talent and match announcements from all shows have been trickling out, including that Jon Moxley is making his return to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9.

GCW announces first inductee

On Wednesday night, Christopher Daniels was announced as the first inductee for the 2023 Indie Hall of Fame was announced. He will be inducted by his best friend and long-time tag team partner, Frankie Kazarian.

Kazarian tweeted that he is “very much humbled and proud to induct one of the very best ever…”

“The Fallen Angel” has been wrestling since 1993 and is still wrestling. Daniels has wrestled for ROH, IMPACT, AEW, NJPW, and NOAH. He made several appearances in WWE.

Danielson has held over 20 titles among multiple promotions. He was also ROH’s first ever Grand Slam Champion.

In addition to wrestling, he is also the AEW Head of Talent Relations. Along with Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, Daniels was one of the first AEW signees.

The Indie Hall of Fame airs on Sunday, April 2 at 12 PM PT. It will be broadcast on FITE+.