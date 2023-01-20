GCW Don’t Talk To Me: Final Card, How to Watch

Game Changer Wrestling presents GCW: Don’t Talk to Me tonight (January 20, 2023) from the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord, North Carolina.

Matches

Here’s the full card for GCW Don’t Talk to Me:

Ricky Morton vs. Tony Deppen

Nick Wayne vs. Arez

Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett

Marty Garner vs. Cole Radrick

Jordan Oliver vs. Kerry Morton

BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charles Mason and Parrow

John Wayne Murdoch and George South vs. Revolt (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley) vs. Bojack and Lucky Ali vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice)

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)

How to Watch

GCW: Don’t Talk to Me stream live on FITE+ on Friday, January 20, 2023 starting at 8pm (Eastern).