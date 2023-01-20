GCW Don’t Talk To Me: Final Card, How to Watch

Game Changer Wrestling presents GCW: Don’t Talk to Me tonight (January 20, 2023) from the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord, North Carolina.
Matches
Here’s the full card for GCW Don’t Talk to Me:
- Ricky Morton vs. Tony Deppen
- Nick Wayne vs. Arez
- Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett
- Marty Garner vs. Cole Radrick
- Jordan Oliver vs. Kerry Morton
- BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. Charles Mason and Parrow
- John Wayne Murdoch and George South vs. Revolt (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley) vs. Bojack and Lucky Ali vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice)
- El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco
- GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)
How to Watch
GCW: Don’t Talk to Me stream live on FITE+ on Friday, January 20, 2023 starting at 8pm (Eastern).