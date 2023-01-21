HomeResults

GCW Don’t Talk To Me Results (1/20/23): El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco

By Tyriece Simon
GCW Don't Talk To Me

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW: Don’t Talk to Me on Jan. 20 at the Cabarrus Arena & Event Center in Concord, North Carolina.

The main event saw AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo compete against Gringo Loco in a non-title match. The event also had a tag team match with BUSSY(Allie Katch and EFFY) against Charles Mason and Parrow and legend Ricky Morton competing against Tony Deppen. GCW: Don’t Talk to Me stream live on FITE exclusively for people with a FITE+ subscription at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Fans could watch FITE+ for $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually. GCW: Don’t Talk to Me and all GCW events can be viewed on FITE+’s Video on Demand.

GCW Don’t Talk To Me (1/ 20) Results

The event opened with a tribute video packing for Jay Briscoe. It then transitioned to the ring, where Emil Jay led a ten-bell salute with talent and fans around the ring. After the ten-bell salute, Nick Gage also shared his condolences to Briscoe and his family.

  1. Nick Wayne def. Arez
  2. Blake Christian def. Andrew Everett
  3. Jordan Oliver def. Kerry Morton
  4. Cole Radrick def. Marty Garner
  5. GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)
  6. Axton Ray def. Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, Zenshi, Terry Yaki, and Yoya in a scramble match
  7. BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) def. Charles Mason and Parrow with Billy Dixon
  8. Tony Deppen def. Ricky Morton
  9. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) def. John Wayne Murdoch and George South, The Revolt (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley), and Bojack and Lucky Ali
  10. El Hijo del Vikingo def. Gringo Loco
