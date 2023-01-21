GCW Don’t Talk To Me Results (1/20/23): El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW: Don’t Talk to Me on Jan. 20 at the Cabarrus Arena & Event Center in Concord, North Carolina.

The main event saw AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo compete against Gringo Loco in a non-title match. The event also had a tag team match with BUSSY(Allie Katch and EFFY) against Charles Mason and Parrow and legend Ricky Morton competing against Tony Deppen. GCW: Don’t Talk to Me stream live on FITE exclusively for people with a FITE+ subscription at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Fans could watch FITE+ for $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually. GCW: Don’t Talk to Me and all GCW events can be viewed on FITE+’s Video on Demand.

GCW Don’t Talk To Me (1/ 20) Results

The event opened with a tribute video packing for Jay Briscoe. It then transitioned to the ring, where Emil Jay led a ten-bell salute with talent and fans around the ring. After the ten-bell salute, Nick Gage also shared his condolences to Briscoe and his family.