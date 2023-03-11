GCW Opposing AEW’s Fight Forever Trademark in Settlement Negotiations

Fight Forever, the much-anticipated console video game has yet to hit shelves, and Game Changer Wrestling may have played a role in this.

AEW: Fight Forever was first announced in late 2020 and will mark the promotion’s first foray into the world of console gaming.

Tony Khan‘s promotion has two other games, AEW Elite: GM, and AEW Casino: Double or Nothing, both of which are available on mobile devices.

Fight Forever Dispute

During last weekend’s post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Tony Khan indicated that the game was finished, but stopped short of giving a release date.

Now, close to one week later, we still have no word on when the game will launch and GCW may have played a role in the holdup.

Paperwork filed with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office reveals that GCW is formally opposing AEW’s registration of its “Fight Forever” trademark.

The two sides are said to be in settlement talks, with Michael Dockins, who has aided wrestlers in both companies with trademarks, representing GCW.

GCW did host their own Fight Forever event in January 2021, which was a 24-hour event with zero fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show’s purpose was to highlight indie wrestling during the pandemic, and GCW filed a trademark on the Fight Forever term last year.

AEW: Fight Forever

With an eight-digit investment into their gaming department (at least $10 million), a lot is riding on the success of Fight Forever.

For many wrestlers in the All-Elite promotion, the game will mark their first time being a playable character in a game, as opposed to a CAW.

The game will feature wrestling game staples, including singles matches, tag matches, ladder matches, and battle royales, as well as more unique match types including the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch and Intergender wrestling.

At this time, there is still no word on when the game will be released.